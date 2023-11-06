Sign up
Previous
Photo 2929
B+W 6
“I work in colour sometimes, but I guess the images I most connect to, historically speaking, are in black and white. I see more in black and white – I like the abstraction of it.”
– Mary Ellen Mark
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
1
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
7014
photos
95
followers
95
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
6th November 2023 1:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
village_at_grand_traverse_commons
,
traverse_city
Babs
ace
Works so well in black and white. Love the textures
November 7th, 2023
