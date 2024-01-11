Previous
Red bird by edorreandresen
Photo 2995

Red bird

What a fun thrifted puzzle. It was tiny-only 50 wooden pieces. The previous owner numbered the pieces. I've never seen that before.
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

eDorre

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Photo Details

