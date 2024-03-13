Previous
Eagle on nest by edorreandresen
Photo 3057

Eagle on nest

Took a cool hike today to visit the eagle's nest!
13th March 2024 13th Mar 24

eDorre

@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
Babs ace
He seems to have a lot to shout about. What a huge nest
March 14th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
THAT would have been a spectacular sight! How wonderful on so many levels!
March 14th, 2024  
