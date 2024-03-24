Previous
Oops by edorreandresen
Photo 3068

Oops

Or Gotcha! Great beach walk today, but I was focused on the rocks, and Lake Michigan got my left shoe wet. Well worth the soggy walk.
24th March 2024 24th Mar 24

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
I enjoy the inspiration and fun of seeing photos from all the talented photographers on 365!
840% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise