Photo 3204
Float
The soul, light as a feather, fluid as water, innocent as a child, responds to every movement of grace like a floating balloon.
-Jean-Pierre de Caussade
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7564
photos
105
followers
97
following
Views
0
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
7th August 2024 11:52am
Privacy
Public
float
,
kayak
