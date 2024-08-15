Sign up
Previous
Photo 3212
Stems
“Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today.”—Will Rogers
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
2
1
eDorre
ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
7580
photos
104
followers
97
following
880% complete
View this month »
3205
3206
3207
3208
3209
3210
3211
3212
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Two
Camera
Galaxy S23 Ultra
Taken
15th August 2024 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
pink
,
jar
Issi Bannerman
ace
Love this. So delicate.
August 16th, 2024
Elyse Klemchuk
How lovely!
August 16th, 2024
