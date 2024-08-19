Previous
Arty fun by edorreandresen
Photo 3216

Arty fun

Super fun art class today. We painted papers with all sorts of fun techniques. Tomorrow we collage!
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

eDorre

ace
@edorreandresen
Since 2012 I've been a part of this talented, kind and supportive community. The challenge of a photo a day has sharpened my skills...
881% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise