Packing Up the Sacks by elainepenney
Photo 2935

Packing Up the Sacks

Finally realised we are not going to be able to get together any time soon so sacks are packed up and sent off to our grandsons :-(
14th January 2021 14th Jan 21

Lainie

@elainepenney
