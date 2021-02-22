Previous
Next
Jab Day! by elainepenney
Photo 2974

Jab Day!

A huge day today - I had my first COVID vaccine and very pleased to do so! Coincidentally the letter also arrived inviting me to book today but I had already got ahead of the game! Roll on normal life!
22nd February 2021 22nd Feb 21

Lainie

@elainepenney
816% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise