Happy Chappie by elainepenney
Photo 3113

Happy Chappie

A wonderful family weekend with all the Grandchildren but nothing could top Seb's delight at his ride on the miniature railway!

Even England's loss in the Euro Final did not spoil my weekend.
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

Lainie

@elainepenney
