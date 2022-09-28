Previous
Sep 28th by eleheys
271 / 365

Sep 28th

Playing with the macro lens - so many terrible photos but cosmos always looks beautiful
28th September 2022

Eleh

@eleheys
Based in the UK. This is my first year on 365. I'm hoping to improve my camera skills and take a little time each day...
74% complete

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
September 29th, 2022  
