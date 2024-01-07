Sign up
Previous
7 / 365
Last first day of school photo
Life snapshot: final semester at Penn State for my son. Have a first day of school pic for every year since pre K. This one feels so different.
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
Rob
ace
@eleven24
A mix of snapshots of daily life usually taken with my iPhone combined with planned photo adventures with "proper" cameras.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2024
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
7th January 2024 11:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
life
,
kids
,
college
,
snapshot
