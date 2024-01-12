Sign up
12 / 365
Arrgghh.
Just a few of Pete’s Pirate Life pieces to test my new Fujifilm XF 80mm Macro. Having the X-T5 reminds me of why I loved the X-T1 back when
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
Rob
ace
@eleven24
A mix of snapshots of daily life usually taken with my iPhone combined with planned photo adventures with "proper" cameras.
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2024
Camera
X-T5
Taken
12th January 2024 6:41pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
macro
,
pirate
,
mckinnon
