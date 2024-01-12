Previous
Arrgghh. by eleven24
12 / 365

Arrgghh.

Just a few of Pete’s Pirate Life pieces to test my new Fujifilm XF 80mm Macro. Having the X-T5 reminds me of why I loved the X-T1 back when
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Rob

ace
@eleven24
A mix of snapshots of daily life usually taken with my iPhone combined with planned photo adventures with "proper" cameras.
3% complete

