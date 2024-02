Broadway

Heading out into the chaos on Broadway in Nashville, TN.



We were leaving the Lucky Bastard Saloon (yet again) after we were walking by and heard Too Hot For Leather (yet again) playing. While leaving I quick grabbed my camera to catch these two walking out before us.



Tip: When doing any kind of street photography, set your auto ISO to have a minimum shutter speed and set camera to 3-5 frames per second. At night I set my minimum to be 1/160…. Then you’ll always be ready!