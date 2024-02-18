Sign up
Previous
49 / 365
Field Hockey Weekend
Brought the Q2 monochrom to my daughter's field hockey tournament this weekend. The way it renders shadow and light makes a mundane scene just seem magical
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
Rob
ace
@eleven24
A mix of snapshots of daily life usually taken with my iPhone combined with planned photo adventures with "proper" cameras.
Album
2024
Camera
LEICA Q2 MONO
Taken
18th February 2024 1:45pm
