solo by eleven24
62 / 365

solo

Dug up some more of the kids legos and propped my iPad up in the background with a quick image I found on google. Side lighting courtesy of iPhone lol.

Hey, it's a low budget production.
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

Rob

ace
@eleven24
A mix of snapshots of daily life usually taken with my iPhone combined with planned photo adventures with "proper" cameras. Every image posted will always...
