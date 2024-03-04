Previous
pot head by eleven24
pot head

yes, that's what it was called when we bought it at the Philly flower show yesterday
Rob

@eleven24
A mix of snapshots of daily life usually taken with my iPhone combined with planned photo adventures with "proper" cameras. Every image posted will always...
