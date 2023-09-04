Sign up
Previous
59 / 365
Orchids at Night
My latest orchid a gift from a stranger. I complimented an old man on his garden so immediately pulled a piece off to give me. My first flowers from the gifted cutting.
4th September 2023
4th Sep 23
0
0
ELFord
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
59
photos
5
followers
3
following
16% complete
View this month »
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
2nd September 2023 9:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#flowers
,
#nature
,
#orchid
,
#flora
Leave a Comment
