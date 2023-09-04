Previous
Orchids at Night by elf
59 / 365

Orchids at Night

My latest orchid a gift from a stranger. I complimented an old man on his garden so immediately pulled a piece off to give me. My first flowers from the gifted cutting.
4th September 2023 4th Sep 23

