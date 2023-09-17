Previous
Found Art by elf
72 / 365

Found Art

This sculpture is made from found bottles of different heights and covered in textile weaving and crochet. The full scale installation resembles the skyline of The Vatican.
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

ELFord

@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise