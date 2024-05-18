Previous
Surprise Orchid by elf
Surprise Orchid

This beauty just popped up in the collection. A bleak cold, wet day such a welcome gift to bring joy.
18th May 2024 18th May 24

ELFord

Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
