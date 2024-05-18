Sign up
316 / 365
Surprise Orchid
This beauty just popped up in the collection. A bleak cold, wet day such a welcome gift to bring joy.
18th May 2024
18th May 24
ELFord
ace
@elf
Amateur photographer but I find all sorts of imagery interesting. I enjoy learning new techniques and have different Cameras for different tasks.Too many tech toys but...
Photo Details
Album
365 started 2023
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
18th May 2024 12:26pm
Tags
#yellow
,
#flowers
,
#nature
,
#gardens
,
#gold
,
#orchids
,
#flora
