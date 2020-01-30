Previous
Nidaros Cathedral by elisasaeter
Photo 2490

Nidaros Cathedral

The first trip of the year along the river. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
30th January 2020 30th Jan 20

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful colors and reflections.
January 30th, 2020  
