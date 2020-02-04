Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2495
Nidaros Cathedral
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
4th February 2020
4th Feb 20
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisabeth Sæter
ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
3618
photos
236
followers
233
following
683% complete
View this month »
2488
2489
2490
2491
2492
2493
2494
2495
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
winter
,
cathedral
,
river
,
seascape
,
trondheim
,
nidaros
carol white
ace
Beautiful scenery and reflections. Fav!! 😀
February 4th, 2020
julia
ace
Beautiful scenery and great reflections ..
February 4th, 2020
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this beautiful scene.
February 4th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close