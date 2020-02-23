Previous
Next
Chrysanthemum by elisasaeter
Photo 2510

Chrysanthemum

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated
23rd February 2020 23rd Feb 20

Elisabeth Sæter

ace
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
687% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I love the colours and selective focus :)
February 23rd, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
February 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise