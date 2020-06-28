Previous
The horses splash in the water by elisasaeter
The horses splash in the water

It's a hot day and the horses needed some cooling. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
Kathy Boyles ace
Great capture
June 28th, 2020  
Dianne
They are having a lovely time.
June 28th, 2020  
