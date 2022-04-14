Previous
Next
Walking along the sea by elisasaeter
Photo 3071

Walking along the sea

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
14th April 2022 14th Apr 22

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
841% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Great capture of this beautiful scene, love the single little cloud.
April 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise