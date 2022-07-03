Sign up
Photo 3142
Fire lily
From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
red
nature
fire
flower
orange
garden
summer
lily
Margaret Brown
ace
A vivid colour, beautiful
July 3rd, 2022
tony gig
Beautiful, love the colour...
July 3rd, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty !
July 3rd, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
July 3rd, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh it is like fire
July 3rd, 2022
