Fire lily by elisasaeter
Photo 3142

Fire lily

From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
Margaret Brown ace
A vivid colour, beautiful
July 3rd, 2022  
tony gig
Beautiful, love the colour...
July 3rd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty !
July 3rd, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
July 3rd, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh it is like fire
July 3rd, 2022  
