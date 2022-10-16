Sign up
Photo 3235
The piers are mirrored in the river
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
16th October 2022
16th Oct 22
3
3
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
3235
photos
201
followers
201
following
886% complete
View this month »
3228
3229
3230
3231
3232
3233
3234
3235
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
14th October 2022 12:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
reflections
,
river
,
autumn
,
seascape
,
piers
,
trondheim
,
mirrored
Diana
ace
Such terrific reflections beautifully captured.
October 16th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunningly beautiful capture with super reflections - fav
October 16th, 2022
Dawn
ace
Stunning fav
October 16th, 2022
