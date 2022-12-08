Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3266
The snow has arrived
We have had a lot of snow in the last 2 days. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
3266
photos
198
followers
197
following
894% complete
View this month »
3259
3260
3261
3262
3263
3264
3265
3266
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
8th December 2022 1:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
nature
,
winter
,
cathedral
,
river
,
trondheim
,
nidaros
LManning (Laura)
ace
Wow, that's a beautiful shot!
December 8th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful scenic view! fav
December 8th, 2022
Judith Johnson
Fabulous wintry scene
December 8th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
December 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close