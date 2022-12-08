Previous
The snow has arrived by elisasaeter
Photo 3266

The snow has arrived

We have had a lot of snow in the last 2 days. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
LManning (Laura) ace
Wow, that's a beautiful shot!
December 8th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful scenic view! fav
December 8th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
Fabulous wintry scene
December 8th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
December 8th, 2022  
