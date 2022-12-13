Sign up
Photo 3271
Nidaros Cathedral
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
8th December 2022 1:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
nature
,
winter
,
cathedral
,
trees
,
river
,
nidaros
Milanie
ace
What beautiful light!
December 13th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful with the winter sun in the trees! fav
December 13th, 2022
