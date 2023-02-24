Sign up
Photo 3322
Nidaros Cathedral
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
5
1
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 50 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 22 and 18 years old. This...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
24th February 2023 12:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
reflections
,
winter
,
cathedral
,
river
,
seascape
,
trondheim
,
nidaros
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty and calm looking.
February 24th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a pretty wintery scene! fav
February 24th, 2023
Karen
ace
Beautiful scenic capture. The green spire adds a wonderful flash of colour to a snowy day, and the reflections are just stunning.
February 24th, 2023
Barb
ace
Lovely capture!
February 24th, 2023
Diana
ace
a wonderful capture oft his beautiful winter wonderland.
February 24th, 2023
