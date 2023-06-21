Previous
Adventures with Food by ellethree94
Adventures with Food

My husband is a picky eater and very seldom feels like being adventurous. His department has started a dinner club since there are several cultures represented. They each will take turns sharing a favorite recipe and doing a video to follow if they think the recipe is complicated. Tonight a lady from Brazil was the sharer. It is Shrimp Moqueca. She said it isn't something she ate in Brazi, but it is one of her favorite dishes now.

My husband made this from scratch and I am very proud of him for trying it. And with the exception of the vegetables on top, he says he would eat it again.
