Patiently Waiting by ellethree94
53 / 365

Patiently Waiting

They wait so patiently for me to set down my stuff when I come home. As soon as I open the latch they go crazy jumping on me, wanting all the attention.
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

elle

@ellethree94
On my 47th birthday, I started a new 365 project. I haven't completed one since 2014 or 2015, so here's hoping I do this time....
14% complete

