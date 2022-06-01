Heeeey!

I'm in pretty good mood right now, because I have no exams tomorrow, a happy song is playing in my headphones, my mum and dad are in the kitchen with me and they are saying a lot of funny stuff, I hope these vibes will follow me for the rest of my life 😂



Today was a nice day, teachers were in a nice mood, at art school we were playing so good songs (How the West Has Won on clarinet in our band and on my piano lesson it was Love Of My life by Queen) and it was just a great day. 😊



But the song playing in my headphones right now is Get Lucky:

,,We've come too far to give up who we are,

So let's raise the bar and our cups to the stars,

We're up all night to get lucky,

We're up all night tk get lucky."