On a walk by elsieblack145
191 / 365

On a walk

There is so much new music, I don't know what to listen to! Midnights by Taylor Swift, being funny in foreign language by The 1975 AND Face It Alone by Queen!
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
