coloooors 😁 by elsieblack145
200 / 365

coloooors 😁

I must admit, I took this photo yesterday :D

Anyways, here's the view from the lookout tower Krásenský Vrch!

Imma dance all night,
and you can try
to change my mind,
but you might have to stand in line...
- Taylor Swift
31st October 2022 31st Oct 22

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
