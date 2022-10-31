Sign up
200 / 365
coloooors 😁
I must admit, I took this photo yesterday :D
Anyways, here's the view from the lookout tower Krásenský Vrch!
Imma dance all night,
and you can try
to change my mind,
but you might have to stand in line...
- Taylor Swift
31st October 2022
31st Oct 22
Elsie Black
@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
200
photos
8
followers
11
following
54% complete
200
Views
5
365
Canon EOS 1200D
30th October 2022 3:03pm
Public
autumn
