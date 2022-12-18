Sign up
247 / 365
Making christmas candy at grandma's
This is Liddy.
Big Titty Liddy was not very pretty,
but her bosom was big as a barn.
Her creamery knockers drove men off their rockers,
but she was blind to their charms.
Big Willy Billy talked sort of silly,
But his knob was as long as his arm.
Its shape down his thigh soon caught Liddy's eye and in nine months, a nipper was born.
Their babe they named Abe, his brother Green Gabe. Then Belle and Adele and Keen Kate.
Soon dozens came mewling, but they still kept screwing, even outside the pearly gates.
- From a book series Serpent & Dove by Shelby Mahurin
18th December 2022
18th Dec 22
Elsie Black
@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
247
photos
6
followers
11
following
67% complete
View this month »
240
241
242
243
244
245
246
247
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
SM-A135F
Taken
18th December 2022 5:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
candy
