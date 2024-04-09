Previous
by elsieblack145
Photo 439

When your calculator accidentally falls out of its cover while being in your bag, your books and pencilcase probably push some buttons and this is on the display when you find out... 😂
9th April 2024 9th Apr 24

Elsie Black

@elsieblack145
Hola! I'm from a little town and I love reading, travelling, music and photography. In my head, everything has a soundtrack. I have a whole fictional...
120% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise