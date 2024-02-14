045 - Beggar

I know the flash of red day is supposed to be the 14th, but I really want my red to be center on my calendar, so I'm going to do it on the 15th instead.



Actually, this whole week got thrown off by a busy work schedule, so I've got a little catching up to do! Next week I should be back to my normal game though!



Caught this sweet moment with the bunny and my husband. He's such a beggar (the bunny)! I actually really liked this one because I was just watching a YouTube video earlier this week which referenced a photographer who took pics at a dog's eye POV. I don't remember the name, but that was in my head to want to do.