048 - Passenger by emrob
46 / 365

048 - Passenger

I was challenged this week in my Get-Push assignment by Suzanne to capture people on public transport. Unfortunately, public transport isn't widely used where I live. I had hoped to maybe drive into the city where I know it is more, but my schedule never afforded me the opportunity this week so I had to approach the push a little differently.

When you have kids, you end up being a taxi. I am always carting around car loads of kids, which I don't mind at all, especially as they get older. The conversations are so much fun.

So, sorry Suzanne! Total fail on my part this week, but I did want to at least do something in the spirit of the push!
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Amanda R.
Sorry @ankers70! I had really wanted to try to do this push, but never had a chance this week to make it over to where public transportation is used. :(. Total photo fail on my part!
February 18th, 2024  
