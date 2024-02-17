048 - Passenger

I was challenged this week in my Get-Push assignment by Suzanne to capture people on public transport. Unfortunately, public transport isn't widely used where I live. I had hoped to maybe drive into the city where I know it is more, but my schedule never afforded me the opportunity this week so I had to approach the push a little differently.



When you have kids, you end up being a taxi. I am always carting around car loads of kids, which I don't mind at all, especially as they get older. The conversations are so much fun.



So, sorry Suzanne! Total fail on my part this week, but I did want to at least do something in the spirit of the push!