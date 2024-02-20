Previous
051 - Evening Path at the Park by emrob
051 - Evening Path at the Park

I attempted to visit one of our local parks at Golden Hour this evening, but there was too much traffic on the road, so I got there for blue hour instead! Whoops! Oh well - it's black & white month anyhow! We'll try again when I can go full color.
20th February 2024 20th Feb 24

Amanda R.

@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
