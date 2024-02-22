Previous
053 - Buds of Spring by emrob
53 / 365

053 - Buds of Spring

Spring has arrived in Texas! In the past week, tons of trees have budded. Hopefully we won't get any more freezes - I'm ready for pretty weather!
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

Amanda R.

ace
@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

