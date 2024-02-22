Sign up
53 / 365
053 - Buds of Spring
Spring has arrived in Texas! In the past week, tons of trees have budded. Hopefully we won't get any more freezes - I'm ready for pretty weather!
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
Amanda R.
ace
@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
58
photos
26
followers
35
following
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
23rd February 2024 6:02pm
Public
tree
flower
spring
bud
for2024
