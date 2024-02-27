Previous
058 - Hanging On... by emrob
058 - Hanging On...

I know these things are so bad for my yard, but I love them so much all the same! And today, I learned that the tiny little parachute thing that carries the seed is called a "pappus."

We'll be mowing here soon, but until then, I'm making a wish!
