062 - Texas Mountain Laurel
62 / 365

062 - Texas Mountain Laurel

One of my favorite flowering trees is the Texas Mountain Laurel. Only they don't bloom nearly long enough! But when they do, they have these beautiful purple blossoms and a sweet sweet smell.
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

Amanda R.

Amanda R.
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful blossoms
March 3rd, 2024  
