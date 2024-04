090 - Onions

My push this week was to use the special effects menu on my camera in a shot. Ha! I didn't even know I had a special effects menu! So I could choose from Night Vision, Color Sketch, Miniature Effect, Selective Color, Silhouette, High Key and Low Key. I ended up doing Selective Color and really liked what it did! I will definitely have to play now with some of the others too now that I know they are there.