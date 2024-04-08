Sign up
099 - Damsel
My push this week is to find bugs in my garden and fortunately after some storms rolled through, I caught this little damselfly hanging around the blackberries! She posed nicely for me to take a snap!
Definitely going to be on the bug hunt all week this week! Fun!
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
Amanda R.
365
NIKON D750
9th April 2024 5:54pm
plant
,
spring
,
bug
,
insect
,
garden
,
damselfly
,
get-pushed-610
,
30-shots2024
Amanda R.
ace
@annied
- found a bug! I'm hoping to find many more this week!
April 10th, 2024
Annie D
ace
yay! well done!
April 10th, 2024
365 Project
close