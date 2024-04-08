Previous
099 - Damsel by emrob
099 - Damsel

My push this week is to find bugs in my garden and fortunately after some storms rolled through, I caught this little damselfly hanging around the blackberries! She posed nicely for me to take a snap!

Definitely going to be on the bug hunt all week this week! Fun!
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

@annied - found a bug! I'm hoping to find many more this week!
April 10th, 2024  
Annie D ace
yay! well done!
April 10th, 2024  
