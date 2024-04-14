Sign up
104 / 365
105 - Squiggle
Not too happy about finding this on my tomato! But I guess it can't be helped! As long as it bears fruit still!
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
Amanda R.
@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
12th April 2024 4:56pm
Tags
plant
,
leaf
,
spring
,
garden
,
tomato
,
30-shots2024
