117 - Slugged!

So I was clearing out a flower bed this week so I could add some mulch and YUCK! Tons of slugs came out of the woodwork! Fortunately, this flower bed is far from my veggie garden - it's under a tree, by my fence line. It's been raining a lot so there's a lot of moisture over there, which is probably why these guys are thriving. I do have some herbs somewhat close to this area, so I'll be keeping an eye on those. But for now, I'm just respecting nature and leaving these guys be!



Sage was kind of boring this week, so I'm putting this guy in my sage day spot!