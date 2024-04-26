Previous
Next
117 - Slugged! by emrob
117 / 365

117 - Slugged!

So I was clearing out a flower bed this week so I could add some mulch and YUCK! Tons of slugs came out of the woodwork! Fortunately, this flower bed is far from my veggie garden - it's under a tree, by my fence line. It's been raining a lot so there's a lot of moisture over there, which is probably why these guys are thriving. I do have some herbs somewhat close to this area, so I'll be keeping an eye on those. But for now, I'm just respecting nature and leaving these guys be!

Sage was kind of boring this week, so I'm putting this guy in my sage day spot!
26th April 2024 26th Apr 24

Amanda R.

ace
@emrob
Let's see...I love chain link fences, foreground blurs, sunsets, shooting into the light at golden hour, and decreasing the clarity ever so slightly to give...
32% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise