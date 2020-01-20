Previous
Cabin View by epcello
Photo 868

Cabin View

Not black and white, but I liked the cabin wood color too much to take it out. This is near Leavenworth, WA where we rented a cabin over the weekend. A beautiful, spot, surrounded by mountains and lots of coyote noises at night!
20th January 2020 20th Jan 20

Erika

ace
@epcello
I'm at the start of my second year of 365. Such a wonderful, supportive community, here! I'm always open to critique, so don't be shy!...
237% complete

Photo Details

