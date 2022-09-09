Previous
Smoky Sunset by epcello
Photo 953

Smoky Sunset

Lots of wildfires going on in the mountains East of us. Today the wind direction changed and some of the smoke rolled into our area.
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

