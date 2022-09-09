Sign up
Photo 953
Smoky Sunset
Lots of wildfires going on in the mountains East of us. Today the wind direction changed and some of the smoke rolled into our area.
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
0
0
Erika
ace
@epcello
I'm back, in search of inspiration. Such a wonderful, supportive community, here! I'm always open to critique, so don't be shy! I'm definitely here to...
971
photos
54
followers
82
following
261% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
9th September 2022 6:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
