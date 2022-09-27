Previous
This Morning's Smoky Sunrise by epcello
This Morning's Smoky Sunrise

Praying for rain tomorrow to finally clear out this horrible smoke. It burns my throat.
Erika

ace
epcello
I'm back, in search of inspiration. Such a wonderful, supportive community, here! I'm always open to critique, so don't be shy! I'm definitely here to...
